Rajinikanth says he wants to play a transgender character at Darbar trailer launch

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 16:47 IST

Actor Rajinikanth expressed his long time desire to play a transgender character at the trailer launch of his upcoming release Darbar. The 70-year-old star, who has explored different roles in his 45-year-long career, is yet to play a transgender character.

“I have done films in almost all genres. I have worked in 160 films and it has been 45 years. I want to play the role of a transgender,” said Rajinikanth, when asked if there still was any genre or role that he would like to explore next. He was also asked if any filmmaker has approached him with such a role yet, to which he said, “No, I thought playing a transgender character just now.”

At the event, the trailer of Darbar was launched amidst great hype. The trailer introduced Rajinikanth’s character as a bad cop with no rules. He plays a police officer after 25 years; he last donned the khaki in the Tamil film Pandian.

Darbar, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss, is slated to hit the screens during Pongal festival next year. The film marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and director A.R Murugadoss, best known for helming Ghajini and Kaththi.

Speaking about teaming up with Murugadoss, Rajinikanth said at the audio launch of Darbar, “We couldn’t think about anyone else but AR Murugadoss to direct the movie. I loved his Ramana and Ghajini. I had wanted to work with him for long. When Kabali and Kaala were being made, he showed interest in a police officer story.”

Darbar, produced by Lyca Productions, also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander while Santosh Sivan has cranked the camera.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is also gearing up to commence work on his next project with director Siva. The yet-untitled family drama also stars Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu and Meena in important roles.

