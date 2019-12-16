e-paper
Darbar trailer: Rajinikanth plays a bad cop with no rules

Darbar trailer: Rajinikanth plays a bad cop with no rules

The highly anticipated trailer for Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar was unveiled on Monday, and it teases a story of a police officer who doesn’t care about rules.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 16, 2019 19:57 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Darbad marks Rajinikanth’s return to playing a cop for the first time in 25 years.
Darbad marks Rajinikanth's return to playing a cop for the first time in 25 years.
         

The highly anticipated trailer for Rajinikanth-starrer Darbar was unveiled on Monday, and it teases a story of a police officer who doesn’t care about rules. The trailer introduces Rajinikanth’s character as a killer and not a cop.

The trailer doesn’t reveal much of story but it packs a mega punch with all elements that scream Rajinism, including a couple of punch dialogues from Rajinikanth himself to make it even more exciting. Predominantly shot in Mumbai, the film features Rajinikanth as Aaditya Arunachalam, commissioner of police. In one scene, we hear him tell his subordinates that police is not a profession. “We live to protect, die to serve”.

 

Darbar, which has been directed by AR Murugadoss, is slated to hit the screens during the Pongal festival next year. The film marks the maiden collaboration of Rajinikanth and director Murugadoss, best known for helming Ghajini and Kaththi.

Speaking about teaming up with Murugadoss, Rajinikanth said at the audio launch of Darbar: “We couldn’t think about anyone else but AR Murugadoss to direct the movie. I loved his Ramana and Ghajini. I had wanted to work with him for long. When Kabali and Kaala were being made, he showed interest in a police officer story.”

In Darbar, Rajinikanth returns to playing a cop after 25 years. He was last seen playing a cop in Tamil film Pandian.

Darbar, produced by Lyca Productions, also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Santosh Sivan.

