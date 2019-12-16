Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak vs Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji vs Rajinikanth’s Darbar in 2020’s first big clash

bollywood

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 12:06 IST

It seems 2020 is all set to begin with a bang. Three of the year’s much-anticipated movies - Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak, Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - are all set to clash at the box office with all three having a release date of January 10, 2020.

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has been making the right noise among the moviegoers ever since its trailer was dropped a week ago. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, featuring real-life couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, was no less in creating a buzz with its action-packed trailer. Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar will also hit the big screens on the same day alongside the other two Bollywood films.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, confirmed the news of the clash between the movies on his official Twitter handle. “Clash CONFIRMED: #Tanhaji: #TheUnsungWarrior versus #Chhapaak versus #Darbar [#Hindi]... #AjayDevgn, #Kajol, #SaifAliKhan versus #DeepikaPadukone versus #Rajinikanth”, the tweet read.

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi who was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005 at the age of 15. Deepika is also producing the film. She said, “I became a producer because I want to reach more people and create an impact through my films. Cinema is such a a powerful tool. You want to use that sensibly. You want to use that wisely. I may not be able to do that every single time, but at least that is the intention.”

While Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a biographical drama set in the 17th century, based on the life of legendary Tanaji Malusare, who fought alongside Chatrapati Shivaji against the Mughals.