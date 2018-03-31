Rangasthalam: Samantha Akkineni owns not just Entha Sakkagunave, but this Ram Charan film too

Samantha Akkineni is probably Tollywood’s most favourite leading lady at present and the adoration that she has received from audience post Rangasthalam proves it. First Day First Show is a culture down south, and fans try to catch their favourite stars’ movies as soon as they are out. I went to one such show for Rangasthalam. Ram Charan has a strong fan base and the fan frenzy on that account was expected. But, it was only after the movie began that I realized, the crowd was not just there for him. Whistle for whistle, claps for thunderous claps, Samantha’s entry was celebrated by her fans.

It was not just her entry scene, but throughout the film she had the audience wrapped around her finger. Her role is substantial in the film, especially in the first half. We see how her expressions in Rangamma Mangamma and Entha Sakkagunave capture the mood of a village belle in the film.

Read | Rangasthalam movie review: Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni film beats the formula

She owned not one, but two of the hit songs in the album, the videos of which have not yet made it to the social media. Just the teaser of one song and montage shots in the other have got people hooked.

In the film, she washes buffaloes, ploughs the field, cooks, cleans and does everything that a woman living in a rural area in the 80s was supposed to do. And mind you, she is not uneducated, having studied till Class 6. The fact that she has done her bit of education has her preening with pride, leaving villagers amused.

Read | Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni’s Rangasthalam: 5 reasons why it is a must watch

The film is about revenge and liberation, but Samantha as Rama Lakshmi adds the much needed depth to Ram Charan’s character Chitti Babu. She doesn’t realise that Chitti is hearing-impaired. Chitti too tries to hide this fact, resulting in an epic dialogue between the two, in the presence of Rangammatha; probably the most hilarious few minutes in the film.

In an interview with Film Companion, Samantha had said that the best part about the film was to look herself. She was not expected to look a certain way, her smile was not supposed to be perfect, and her hair were not expected to fall precisely. No. She was, in fact, told not to do things beautifully. The one-sided smile, the way she talks, the boisterous attitude – all of it added to the film and made Rangasthalam enjoyable.

In the same interview, Samantha also confessed that there was a slight shift in the way she is being treated after her marriage, but this doesn’t seem to have affected her fans very much. Every time she swore at Chitti, it was a riot. Especially when she realizes that Chitti is deaf and yet goads him by confessing her feelings in a murmur, we are left in splits.

With the recent trend of women-centric films in regional films, it has become a norm for top female actors in the south to try their hand at shouldering a film by themselves. However, it is still challenging to get a substantial role in a commercial movie. Even today, majority of the female actors are signing to do two songs and a bunch of scenes. So when Samantha plays a role like Rama Lakshmi, which has a depth to it and is part of a well-made commercial film, hope does spring -- that female actors will get their due in commercial, mainstream cinema too.

Author tweets @Priyanka_S_MCC

Follow @htshowbiz for more