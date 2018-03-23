Rangasthalam song Entha Sakkagunave teaser: Samantha Akkineni is the heart of this melody

A week before the release of Rangasthalam, filmmakers of Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni starrer have released the teaser of a song from their film. Titled Entha Sakkagunave, the song speaks about the many beautiful characteristics of Ramalakshmi played by Samantha.

She dances, she blushes, she gorges on food and she works hard. Samantha brings Ramalakshmi alive through her portrayal.

Samantha has mostly played girl-next-door characters in an urban set up. Ramalakshmi is her first role where she plays a girl settled in a rural area. The dream sequences are not fancy foreign locations but beautiful countryside in Telangana/Andhra Pradesh. Chitti Babu (Ram Charan)’s dream girl looks stunning even when she gives the buffaloes a bath.

The song is sung by Devi Sri Prasad, who has also composed the music for this film. The movie also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Prakash Raj and Jagpathi Babu play pivotal roles. Directed by Sukumar, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is slated to release on March 30. The pre-release event of the film was organised in Vizag in the presence of actor-politician and Ram Charan’s father, Chiranjeevi. There is a lot of buzz surrounding this project, especially after the trailer of the movie released recently.

Ram Charan’s next with SS Rajamouli was also officially announced as #RRR. The actor will be cast alongside Jr NTR in the multi-starrer. This will be Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli’s second project after their successful collaboration Magadheera.

