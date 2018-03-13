Ravi Teja to unveil first look, title of his next on Ugadi

Actor Ravi Teja is currently busy wrapping up his next project with director Kalyan Krishna. Tentatively named Nela Ticket, the makers of the project will unveil the first look and final title on the occasion of Ugadi, according to reliable sources.

In the film, which went on the floors earlier this year in January, newbie Malavika Sharma plays the leading lady while Jagapathi Babu plays a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, actor Ravi Teja and director Sreenu Vaitla, known for delivering blockbusters such as Venky and Dubai Seenu, have reunited for the third time for a project titled Amar Akbar Anthony. In a media interaction in Hyderabad last month, Ravi confirmed teaming up with Vaitla; however, he didn’t comment on the genre of the film or his role.

The industry grapevine is that Ravi is playing a triple role in the film, which is mostly likely going to be entirely shot in the US. He is expected to commence work on Vaitla’s film from April. This month, Vaitla will travel to USA and finalise the locations. Mythri Movie Makers, known for producing Mahesh Babu’s Srimanthudu, will be bankrolling this project. Last seen playing a techno cop in Touch Chesi Chudu, which turned out to be a disaster, Ravi Teja has pinned high hopes on this next two projects.

