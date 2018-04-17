Relatable content grabs eyeballs: Sushrut Bhagwat

Director Sushrut Bhagwat loves making films that can make one feel emotions, resemble reality and entertain at the same time. The Paying Ghost (2015) director says he’s happy that his latest offering, Asehi Ekda Vhave, has been received well. Speaking about the movie, he says, “The story of this film was born four years ago, when I read a poem by lyricist Vaibhav Joshi on a social media website. I immediately knew there was a larger story to that four-line poem. That’s when I got in touch with actor-writer Sharvani Pillaai, and we worked on the story.”

Sushrut adds that when he is directing a television show or film, he tries to incorporate realistic experiences or incidents. “I do try and imitate some characters I have come across or seen, unless it is a complete fiction show or film. The more relatable content you incorporate, the more the audience will enjoy it.”

As a film-maker, Sushrut feels that artists can live comfortably only if their producer does. “I strongly believe in making films that will entertain my audience, because if I don’t generate revenue, then my producer suffers. And if a producer suffers, it reflects on the industry,” he says.

