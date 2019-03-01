Rutuja Bagwe to play Indu Kotwal

In her second tryst with non-fictional characters, actor Rutuja Bagwe will be seen in Shahid Bhai Kotwal, a biopic on social reformer Veer Bhai Kotwal. Rutuja will be seen as Indutai, wife of Vitthal alias Bhai Kotwal. Earlier, the actor had played Rakhma in a television show Tu Majha Sangati, based on the life of Saint Tukaram.

On portraying non-fictional and real characters, Rutuja says, “You have to get everything right while portrayal an actual character on screen. Simply because, the audiences have a reference and comparison point. You have to become the character. It is challenging but I worked in tandem with Eknath sir (Desale, director) and took his guidance throughout.”

Sharing details, Rutuja says that her character goes through a graph of four different stages in the life of Indutai. It starts with her being a young girl, then as a new bride to Kotwal, followed by the time he goes on his freedom fighting journey, to when he leaves home forever. “The role demanded me to look different at every stage, so I play a coy bride, to a romantic wife, a loving mother and then a heartbroken and lonely wife. I have four-five scenes in the film, but enacting them were challenging,” she says.

Rutuja shot to fame with a Marathi show Nanda Saukhya Bhare. Currently the actor is busy with her play Ananya. Simultaneously, the actor is also looking at scripts and waiting for an opportunity to be seen on the big screen. “I have shot for another Marathi film, Respect. But Shahid Bhai Kotwal will be my first release. The essence of the script and the historic background is what got me to agree to doing this film. I am a fan of biopics and when it comes to paying homage to a freedom fighter, I definitely wanted to be a part of it,” she signs off.

.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 17:04 IST