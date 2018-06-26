Sachin Darekar’s directorial is debut based on friendships

Writer Sachin Darekar is known for subtly sewing in hard-hitting and socially relevant messages in all his scripts, dialogues and screenplays. Sachin, who has written the screenplay for Kanha (2016), likes to make content which is entertaining and message-driven. His first film as a director will have the same approach.

Sachin says,“Party is a film with a very strong message about friendships packaged in an entertaining and new-age cover. It is not preachy, however, it is based on true incidents. It is a story that has happened in each one of our lives. Around 80 to 90% of the film is inspired from real stories.”

He adds that though technology has brought the world together, it has somewhere distanced people too,. He will be highlighting this aspect and more, through his film. Sachin has worked closely with music composer and director Avadhoot Gupte on several films. For this film too, he approached Avadhoot.“We were in the same school and also performed plays together as children. I met him with this script and narrated it to him before starting work.He suggested some things, guided me throughout the process, and was extremely helpful. This film is about friends made by friends.”

Sachin shares that he looks at two things while choosing to associate with a project — the makers/directors and the story line.“I have to get a kick from the script. I don't take up work which I don't enjoy as it reflects on the project eventually. I have to truly enjoy the process to give my best.”