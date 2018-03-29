Sai Pallavi may team up with Sivakarthikeyan in his next

Premam star Sai Pallavi, who is set to make her Tamil debut with AL Vijay’s Karu, may soon be seen opposite Sivakarthikeyan in his next film. Pallavi is on a roll and already has three big ticket projects in her kitty including Dhanush’s Maari 2 and Suriya’s NGK.

The Sivakarthikeyan and Pallavi film will be directed by Rajesh M. Currently, the said film in its pre-production stage. The makers have recently initiated talks with Pallavi. She has, reportedly, allocated next three months for her two other Tamil projects and also her Telugu film with Sharwanand.

“It’s true that the makers are interested to rope in Pallavi and they’ve already initiated talks. Since there’s still time for the project to go on the floors, she is yet to give her nod,” a source told Hindustan Times.

Sivakarthikeyan is currently busy shooting for rural comedy drama Seemaraja, which marks his third collaboration with director Ponram.

According to sources close to director Rajesh, best known for films such as Boss Engira Bhaskaran and All in All Azhagu Raja, he’s eager to work with Pallavi. The project will be bankrolled by Studio Green, who had originally signed Sivakarthikeyan for a project with Thaana Serntha Kootam director Vignesh Shivn.

Sivakarthikeyan, basking in the success of Velaikkaran, is busy shooting for rural comedy drama Seemaraja, which marks his third collaboration with director Ponram. He’s expected to commence work on Ravi Kumar’s yet-untitled science-fiction film, which will have music by AR Rahman, from April or May. It has to be seen if Siva will shoot for Ravi’s film as well Rajesh’s movie simultaneously.

