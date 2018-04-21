Sai Pallavi’s Karu title changed to Diya; to hit screens on April 27

Sai Pallavi, who rose to fame with Fidaa and Premam is eagerly awaiting the release of her maiden Tamil film , a woman-centric horror drama that’ll touch upon the issue of abortion. On Saturday, it was officially announced that the film has been retitled Diya, changing from the original title Karu, confirming the release date as April 27. Announcing the new title via a poster, the makers didn’t reveal the reason behind the change of the title. In the film, Sai Pallavi plays a doctor.

Directed by AL Vijay, the film will explore the relationship between a mother and her four-year-old daughter. “It is an intense subject and focuses on the bond between a mother and her four-year-old daughter. Sai Pallavi essays the mother. The movie touches upon the issue of abortion and I can’t reveal anything more at this point of time,” Vijay had said in an interview to Deccan Chronicle, adding he was hell bent on working with Pallavi from the beginning.

“Right from the beginning, I was very confident that Sai would be able to pull it off. I watched Premam as well as Kali. I loved her performance in both. She was very impressive in the latter. She has done a wonderful job in the film.”

Pallavi, after impressing Telugu audiences with her own dubbing, will also dub in her voice for Diya, which will also release in Telugu as Kanam, and co-stars Naga Shourya. Apparently, Pallavi came forward to dub and Vijay feels it’ll enhance her role in the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more