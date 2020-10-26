e-paper
Sai Tamhankar: I am proud to say Marathi cinema explores more stories than Hindi cinema, which is also changing

Actor Sai Tamhankar says that she will be seen in Hindi cinema more from now, and her next is Mimi with Kriti Sanon.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 19:55 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Sai Tamhankar has been a part of Hindi films such as Hunterrr, Ghajini and Black & White.
Actor Sai Tamhankar has been a part of Hindi films such as Hunterrr, Ghajini and Black & White.
         

Actor Sai Tamhankar has dabbled in Hindi films with Hunterrr (2015), Ghajini and Black & White (both 2008), but Marathi films remain her mainstay. She has worked there for more than 12 years now.

Ask her why we don’t see more of her in Hindi films, and she jokes that’s a question we should ask to all Hindi film producers and directors. “I prefer quality over quantity. I do and choose characters which I haven’t played before. I want to see variety, and that’s the sole reason. But I have been shooting for Mimi with Kriti Sanon, so you will see me in more Hindi films, let’s put it that way,” she says.

Does she find there to be any major difference, or say, an edge that either the Hindi or Marathi film industry has over the other? Tamhankar says both have their own charm. 

“I am very proud to say Marathi cinema explores more on story and script level. The contnt is the hero, and I am happy that Hindi cinema has also changed a lot over the years. There is a lot of new content, risky subjects which are out of the box, coming up. I think both industries have different edges. Hindi films have more reach,” shares Tamhankar, who recently turned an entrepreneur with her line of sarees.

Adding what however remains the same, “Hardworking people are there in both the industries. One more difference was budget, the gap of which is also slowly being bridged. Marathi film budgets are also increasing, alongwith the number of shoot days, the quality has improved a lot. I don’t think there’s much of a difference, but what I mentioned certainly is.”

Tamhankar, apart from her professional commitments, found time to start a business. Ask her why she felt the need to do it at this point in her career, and she says, “There’s no reason. I really love clothes, which are a very big part of my life. This is more am emotion than setting up a business, because me and my best friend from college had decided we will do something together in future. We didn’t know how and where will we land up. She is a lawyer and financial tax advisor and I am an actor, it was far fetched then, but the lockdown gave us time to put things together.”

