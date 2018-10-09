Samantha Akkineni supports #MeToo, tells women ‘your bravery is commendable’

Actor Samantha Akkineni tweeted her support for #MeToo movement in movement and applauded survivors who have opened up about their experience of dealing with harassment. She wrote, “I am so happy that more and more women are finding the strength to say # MeToo. Your bravery is commendable. I am sorry though that some people, even other women themselves will shame and burden you with the question of proof and doubt. Just know that you are saving many little girls with your voice. Thank you. I support the #MeTooIndia movement.”

Singer Chinmayi, who is spearheading the movement in the south by not just standing up for the victims but is also corroborating their claims and sharing their stories, was thanked for her strength by the actor. She tweeted, “Thankyou for being so strong.”

This was after Chinmayi shared an allegation against lyricist Vairammuthu and corroborated the same. Chinmayi also responded to Samantha’s support and wrote on Twitter, “Much love Sam. Much love. More so now than ever.”

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 14:10 IST