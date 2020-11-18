Samantha Akkineni wishes Nayanthara on birthday: ‘Keep inspiring us to fight, salute your strength’

regional-movies

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 17:08 IST

Actor Samantha Akkineni on Wednesday took to Twitter to wish her friend and colleague Nayanthara on her birthday. Samantha thanked Nayanthara for inspiring everyone to fight and saluted her for her strength and silent determination.

“Happy birthday to the one and only Nayanthara. Keep shining brighter and brighter and inspiring us to fight for what is ours. More power to you sister. Salute your strength and silent determination (sic),” Samantha wrote.

Happy birthday to the one and only Nayanthara💓.. Keep shining brighter and brighter and inspiring us to fight for what is ours .More power to you ✊sister.. Salute your strength and silent determination 🙏 #HBDNayanthara pic.twitter.com/uwhOpj2FVU — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) November 18, 2020

Nayanthara, who was recently seen as goddess Amman in Mookuthi Amman, currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil thriller, Netrikann.

On the occasion of her birthday, the makers of Netrikann unveiled the film’s teaser on Wednesday. The teaser shows that Nayanthara plays a visually challenged character who is after a serial killer.

Netrikann, which has been produced by Vignesh Shivn, has been directed by Milind Rau. The film is expected to hit the screens this December. The film features a Labrador dog in a crucial role.

An official remake of Korean thriller Blind, Nayanthara plays a cadet at a police academy but her career ends after a freak road accident.

Apart from Netrikann, Nayanthara also has a yet-untitled Telugu project with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

She also has a project with her boyfriend Vignesh Shivn in the pipeline. Interestingly, Vignesh’s film, which is titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, will also star Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi. It will be the first Nayanthara and Samantha will be coming together for a project.

