e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Samantha Akkineni charms in a maxi dress made of recycled plastic bottles, here’s what it costs

Samantha Akkineni charms in a maxi dress made of recycled plastic bottles, here’s what it costs

Samantha Akkineni was recently seen promoting her new talk show ‘SamJam’ but it was her cascading bold maxi dress of special fabric made entirely out of recycled plastic bottles, that gave fashionistas instant butterflies in stomach

fashion-and-trends Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 17:23 IST
Zarafshan Shiraz
Zarafshan Shiraz
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Samantha Akkineni charms in a maxi dress made of recycled plastic bottles
Samantha Akkineni charms in a maxi dress made of recycled plastic bottles(Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl)
         

From turning an entrepreneur and launching her own fashion label in September this year to slaying her sartorial festive vibe as she hosted Bigg Boss Telugu’s season 4, South actor Samantha Akkineni has been making quite a lot of heads turn with her fashion statements. Recently, the diva was seen promoting her new talk show ‘SamJam’ but it was her cascading bold maxi dress of special fabric made entirely out of recycled plastic bottles that gave fashionistas instant butterflies in stomach.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha shared a couple of pictures featuring her in the Canva Fluid Maxi Dress by the Indian fashion label and designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi. The graphic colour-blocked dress came with a pleated lower panel and a tie-up belt that flattered Samantha’s waistline.

 

Pulling back her mid-parted hair in a low ponytail hairstyle, Samantha wore minimalistic makeup with a nude lipstick, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, on-fleek eyebrows and highlighted cheeks. The actor accessorised her look with a pair of delicate lime heart pearl earrings which were made of brass, gold plated and enamelled to give it a finished look.

 
View this post on Instagram

It’s Telepathy, over . 🤓

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on

 

The dress originally cost Rs 27k on Pankaj & Nidhi website. Embodying traditional workmanship and contemporary touch, the earring pair is credited to Azga brand and originally cost Rs 2,800.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

On the professional front, Samantha is gearing up to host a celebrity talk show for OTT platform, Aha. As per the latest reports, the first episode of the show will premiere on November 13 on the eve of Diwali.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Army officer among 4 killed in line of duty; 3 terrorists shot dead in J&K encounter
Army officer among 4 killed in line of duty; 3 terrorists shot dead in J&K encounter
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Demonetisation helped clean up economy, black money: BJP
Demonetisation helped clean up economy, black money: BJP
Not being allowed to talk to my lawyers: Arnab Goswami
Not being allowed to talk to my lawyers: Arnab Goswami
What happens if President Trump refuses to leave office?
What happens if President Trump refuses to leave office?
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Race for shot to pick up in January, says expert
Covid-19 vaccine updates: Race for shot to pick up in January, says expert
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In