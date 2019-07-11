Sammohanam actor Amit Purohit’s death leaves industry shocked, actor Sudheer Babu says ‘another young and good actor left us too early’

Actor Amit Purohit, who appeared in last year’s hit Telugu film Sammohanam, has died. The news was shared by film’s actor Sudheer Babu and its director Mohan Krishna Indragati.

Sharing the news, Sudheer wrote: “Saddened by the death news of Amit Purohit. He played Amit Malhotra (Sameera’s Ex Boyfriend) in Sammohanam. Very friendly guy & always gave 100 % for every shot. Another young and good actor left us too early. May his soul find peace.”

Saddened by the death news of Amit Purohit. He played Amit Malhotra (Sameera's Ex Boyfriend) in Sammohanam. Very friendly guy & always gave 100 % for every shot. Another young and good actor left us too early. May his soul find peace. pic.twitter.com/uEh0bVBV87 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) July 10, 2019

The film’s director Mohan Krishna Indraganti took to Twitter to express grief on the actor’s death. He wrote: “I am unable to believe it. Amit Purohith, one of the gentlest, well- behaved and hugely talented actors I have worked with. And such a generous man!!! Amith, I will miss you, man. I was thinking of casting you again soon. May you Rest In Peace, Brother.”

I am unable to believe it. Amit Purohith, one of the gentlest, well- behaved and hugely talented actors I have worked with. And such a generous man!!! Amith, I will miss you, man. I was thinking of casting you again soon😓😓 May you Rest In Peace, Brother🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4h2Wx00Kdt — Mohan Indraganti (@mokris_1772) July 10, 2019

Also read: Saif Ali Khan gave a special gift to sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor at his wedding with Kareena Kapoor

Amit had previously appeared in Hindi films such as Pankh and Aalap. The reason for his untimely death is not known.

Amit played actor Aditi Rao Hydari’s ex-boyfriend in Sammohanam. The film’s story revolved around an unlikely romance between a fan and an actor.

Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review said: “The film unfolds as a sweet love story of a man who has preconceived notions but still falls in love with a woman who wants to make it big in that profession. The misunderstandings are mellowed down, the romance is adorable and the shift in visuals every time Aditi comes on screen signifies her status as the star.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 08:55 IST