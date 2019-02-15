Sanjay Dutt likely to essay a crucial role in KGF chapter 2

Sanjay Dutt has reportedly been approached for the sequel to Yash starrer KGF, which released last December and went on to be a box-office winner, and is one of the biggest successful films in recent times. According to reports, Dutt has been approached by the makers of KGF for an important role in the sequel, which is due for release this December.

Originally made in Kannada, the two-part action drama, was also released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film was directed by Prashant Neel, who is now busy getting ready to shoot the pending portions of KGF chapter 2.

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy leaks online soon after release

It is believed that Dutt was even offered a role in the first part of KGF; however, he didn’t accept the offer as he was tied up with his other commitments. In a recent interview to Asian Age, Yash also confirmed approaching Dutt for a role in the film. “We had offered him Chapter one, which he did not accept perhaps for reasons of date availability. But yes, we have offered him Chapter 2 of KGF,” Yash said.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt dine together on ‘aphrodisiacs, lots of love’, see pic

“We have initiated talks with him again. This time for a very important role in KGF chapter 2. He’s yet to give his nod,” a source from production told HT.

Despite garnering mixed reviews from critics, KGF went on to crunch numbers big time at the ticket window. It has ended up as the biggest grossing Kannada film with over Rs. 100 crore in gross earnings.

KGF is the story of one man’s rise from the downtrodden backdrop to the king of a goldmine.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 15:39 IST