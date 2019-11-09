Sanjay Dutt may play the baddie in Balakrishna’s next film

regional-movies

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who was recently roped in to play the baddie in KGF 2, is believed to have been signed for the antagonist’s role in actor Balakrishna’s next Telugu project with filmmaker Boyapati Srinu. Balakrishna is teaming up with Boyapati for the third time after Legend and Simha for an action-packed entertainer.

According to a report by The News Minute, Sanjay Dutt is said to have been signed as the baddie. An official announcement is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna has just wrapped up shooting for Ruler, which will be his next release. Directed by KS Ravikumar, the film also stars Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika Kumar. In Ruler, which marks Balakrishna’s second collaboration with Ravikumar, he plays dual roles. He will be seen as a politician as well as a cop. is being produced by C Kalyan under his banner Happy Movies and has music by Chirantan Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna’s next with Boyapati Srinu is currently dubbed NBK 106. The project is expected to be officially launched later this month and is set to go on the floors from December.

If Sanjay Dutt comes on board, this will be his second Telugu outing. He’s currently shooting for KGF 2, in which he plays a character called Adheera. The second chapter will follow the journey of Rocky bhai (Yash) as he rises to the king of a goldmine.

Yash recently opened up on how Sanjay Dutt was signed for the project and why he’s excited to work with him. “Sanjay ji was the first choice for the role from the beginning. Even when we planned to make the film only in Kannada, he was choice for the character of Adheera. When Prashant narrated the character, he was hell bent on signing Sanjay. We had even approached him for the first part but he was occupied with some other commitment,” Yash said. He further added that Dutt’s addition will be a big boost to KGF franchise.

