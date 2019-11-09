e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Kangana Ranaut performs the pahadi natti folk dance at brother’s engagement. Watch here

Kangana Ranaut dances with sister Rangoli Chandel, bride-to-be Ritu and others at the engagement ceremony of her brother Aksht. Check out the video

bollywood Updated: Nov 09, 2019 13:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New SDelhi
Kangana Ranaut dances with Rangoli Chandel and Ritu.
Kangana Ranaut dances with Rangoli Chandel and Ritu.
         

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, with sister Rangoli Chandel, performed the traditional pahadi natti dance during the engagement ceremony of their brother Aksht’s engagement . In a video shared by Rangoli online, Kangana is seen grooving to the tunes of a folk song and looks completely lost in the dance.

Kangana looked gorgeous in a golden silk saree with a pink blouse that she paired with a large choker necklace. Sharing the video, Rangoli tweeted, “Friends who are curious about pahadi group dance form Natti, here’s a glimpse of it, elderly gentleman in a pahadi hat is our grandfather Shri Barahmchand Ranaut ex IAS officer.”

 

She also shared a snippet with Aksht and Ritu dancing at the ceremony: “They are forced to dance in front of their parents.” Earlier, Rangoli shared pictures from the ceremony on social media and tweeted, “Dear friends please bless them for their new beginnings. Ritu looked gorgeous.”

 Also read: Kaun Banega Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan apologises for ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’ controversy

Rangoli had introduced her followers on Twitter to Ritu with a special post a week ago. She said Aksht is the first person in the family to have an ‘inter-caste marriage’. “Friends are asking if Ritu is pahadi, no she is from Haryana, she is from Jaat community and we are Rajputs, first inter caste marriage of our family, didn’t I tell you all Aksht is a rule breaker,” she wrote.

 

Announcing Aksht’s engagement, Rangoli had tweeted, “Such a great time for our family, Kangana is planning a grand engagement party for them, Ritu is a doctor and we are so happy our brother a one woman man kept his words and his promise to the girl he dated. Aksht from his childhood is emotionally dependent on women in his life, his mother and his sisters, we gave him only two rules to live by...1) do one thing that makes you money and do many things that make you happy....Never break a girl’s heart and keep the promise that you make...he followed these two rules to perfection and became our hero, we are so fortunate to have him ”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News