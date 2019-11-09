Kangana Ranaut performs the pahadi natti folk dance at brother’s engagement. Watch here

bollywood

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, with sister Rangoli Chandel, performed the traditional pahadi natti dance during the engagement ceremony of their brother Aksht’s engagement . In a video shared by Rangoli online, Kangana is seen grooving to the tunes of a folk song and looks completely lost in the dance.

Kangana looked gorgeous in a golden silk saree with a pink blouse that she paired with a large choker necklace. Sharing the video, Rangoli tweeted, “Friends who are curious about pahadi group dance form Natti, here’s a glimpse of it, elderly gentleman in a pahadi hat is our grandfather Shri Barahmchand Ranaut ex IAS officer.”

Friends who are curious about pahadi group dance form Natti, here’s a glimpse of it, elderly gentleman in a pahadi hat is our grandfather Shri Barahmchand Ranaut ex IAS officer 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HxQRZHZa3s — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

She also shared a snippet with Aksht and Ritu dancing at the ceremony: “They are forced to dance in front of their parents.” Earlier, Rangoli shared pictures from the ceremony on social media and tweeted, “Dear friends please bless them for their new beginnings. Ritu looked gorgeous.”

They are forced to dance in front of their parents 😂😂😂🥰❤❤❤#engagementparty 🥰 pic.twitter.com/w6oPkoQEua — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

Such a great time for our family, Kangana is planning a grand engagement party for them, Ritu is a doctor and we are so happy our brother a one woman man kept his words and his promise to the girl he dated ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/XBmJPURhon — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 2, 2019

Rangoli had introduced her followers on Twitter to Ritu with a special post a week ago. She said Aksht is the first person in the family to have an ‘inter-caste marriage’. “Friends are asking if Ritu is pahadi, no she is from Haryana, she is from Jaat community and we are Rajputs, first inter caste marriage of our family, didn’t I tell you all Aksht is a rule breaker,” she wrote.

some moments for my friends who asked for pictures from the event 🥰🥳 pic.twitter.com/N0ruTBw1aC — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 8, 2019

Announcing Aksht’s engagement, Rangoli had tweeted, “Such a great time for our family, Kangana is planning a grand engagement party for them, Ritu is a doctor and we are so happy our brother a one woman man kept his words and his promise to the girl he dated. Aksht from his childhood is emotionally dependent on women in his life, his mother and his sisters, we gave him only two rules to live by...1) do one thing that makes you money and do many things that make you happy....Never break a girl’s heart and keep the promise that you make...he followed these two rules to perfection and became our hero, we are so fortunate to have him ”

