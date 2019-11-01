Kangana Ranaut’s Jayalalithaa biopic in trouble? Thalaivi’s niece seeks stay order

bollywood

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:46 IST

J Jayalalithaa’s niece, Deepa Jayakumar, has moved the Madras High Court, seeking a stay on two in-production projects, based on the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s life. Multiple reports claim that Jayakumar is concerned about the honesty with which the two projects -- a film and a web series -- will tell the politician’s story.

Times Now reports that in her affidavit, Jayakumar has said that neither the director of the biopic, titled Thalaivi, nor the web series reached out to her for consent. The biopic is due to star National Award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut, who has begun preparations for the role. The web series will be directed by Gautham Menon, while the film will be directed by AL Vijay.

Meanwhile, Jayalalithaa’s nephew, Deepak Jayakumar, had previously said that AL Vijay has obtained a No Objection Certificate from him, and that Thalaivi is recognised as the only official biopic in production. In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Jayakumar said: “Amma (Jayalalithaa) is a political personality and her public life is a known history. I have no objection if he (Menon) has portrayed her political life. However, no one has any right to portray her private life without taking proper consent from me and my sister Deepa.”

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar (in file pic) moves Madras High Court to restrain the release of a biopic on J Jayalalithaa's life. pic.twitter.com/UV01gMsUNG — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2019

It is being reported that Jayakumar is seeking some form of guarantee from both filmmakers, and wants the court to intervene so that the script doesn’t misrepresent Jayalalithaa’s life. The politician died in 2016.

Kangana, meanwhile, recently shared pictures from Los Angeles, where she is in pre-production on the film. The actor’s team has shared pictures of her during dance training, getting make-up tests done, and fully engrossing herself in the process.

Speaking about Jayalalithaa, Kangana had said in a press statement, “She was far more docile and refined in her demeanour, more sophisticated in her choice of words and always ladylike no matter what she was going through. But if you tried to run her down, she would always bounce back. She’s risen over every controversy and adversity and I could identify with that spirit though our styles of expression were very different.”

Due to begin filming in October, Kangana also disclosed that the film will start with Jayalalithaa as a child, cover her journey to emerging as a major film star and end with her becoming the CM of Tamil Nadu for the first time. “After that it would become a more political film and mean a shift in focus and genre,” Kangana said.

