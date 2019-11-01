e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 01, 2019

Kangana Ranaut’s Jayalalithaa biopic in trouble? Thalaivi’s niece seeks stay order

Kangana Ranaut’s Jayalalithaa biopic could be in trouble after the politician’s niece, Deepa Jayakumar has reportedly moved the Madras High Court, seeking a stay order.

bollywood Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kangana Ranaut is deep in preparation for the Jayalalithaa biopic.
Kangana Ranaut is deep in preparation for the Jayalalithaa biopic.
         

J Jayalalithaa’s niece, Deepa Jayakumar, has moved the Madras High Court, seeking a stay on two in-production projects, based on the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s life. Multiple reports claim that Jayakumar is concerned about the honesty with which the two projects -- a film and a web series -- will tell the politician’s story.

Times Now reports that in her affidavit, Jayakumar has said that neither the director of the biopic, titled Thalaivi, nor the web series reached out to her for consent. The biopic is due to star National Award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut, who has begun preparations for the role. The web series will be directed by Gautham Menon, while the film will be directed by AL Vijay.

Meanwhile, Jayalalithaa’s nephew, Deepak Jayakumar, had previously said that AL Vijay has obtained a No Objection Certificate from him, and that Thalaivi is recognised as the only official biopic in production. In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Jayakumar said: “Amma (Jayalalithaa) is a political personality and her public life is a known history. I have no objection if he (Menon) has portrayed her political life. However, no one has any right to portray her private life without taking proper consent from me and my sister Deepa.”

 

It is being reported that Jayakumar is seeking some form of guarantee from both filmmakers, and wants the court to intervene so that the script doesn’t misrepresent Jayalalithaa’s life. The politician died in 2016.

Kangana, meanwhile, recently shared pictures from Los Angeles, where she is in pre-production on the film. The actor’s team has shared pictures of her during dance training, getting make-up tests done, and fully engrossing herself in the process.

Speaking about Jayalalithaa, Kangana had said in a press statement, “She was far more docile and refined in her demeanour, more sophisticated in her choice of words and always ladylike no matter what she was going through. But if you tried to run her down, she would always bounce back. She’s risen over every controversy and adversity and I could identify with that spirit though our styles of expression were very different.”

 

 

Due to begin filming in October, Kangana also disclosed that the film will start with Jayalalithaa as a child, cover her journey to emerging as a major film star and end with her becoming the CM of Tamil Nadu for the first time. “After that it would become a more political film and mean a shift in focus and genre,” Kangana said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 15:00 IST

tags
top news
No need to admit P Chidambaram to hospital, medical board tells high court
No need to admit P Chidambaram to hospital, medical board tells high court
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
Schools shut, public health emergency declared as toxic haze shrouds Delhi
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
In Shiv Sena leader’s new dart at BJP, a warning on options before Uddhav
Pollution control body declares public health emergency in Delhi-NCR
Pollution control body declares public health emergency in Delhi-NCR
Merkel meets Modi, says India serious about Make in India
Merkel meets Modi, says India serious about Make in India
Coach faces breathing problem, Bangladesh team struggle in Delhi smog
Coach faces breathing problem, Bangladesh team struggle in Delhi smog
Man kills neighbour, injures his wife after tiff over urinating in public
Man kills neighbour, injures his wife after tiff over urinating in public
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
‘Need Germany’s expertise to build New India by 2022’: PM Modi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News