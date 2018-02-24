Santosh Sivan takes a sly dig at Simbu, says he arrives first on sets of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. See photos

Well-known lensman Santosh Sivan, who has teamed up with filmmaker Mani Ratnam for the sixth time in his upcoming bilingual multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, says it features an interesting combo of actors and he feels it’s really nice of Ratnam to innovate with a bunch of versatile, dedicated and punctual actors. On Friday evening, Shivan took to twitter to share couple of pictures from the sets of the project and also wrote that all the actors are punctual. However, he replied to a fan’s tweet who highlighted punctual in Sivan’s tweet. Sivan replied: “STR is first”. Simbu is known for his lethargic behaviour on the sets and he’s known to arrive very late. It’s still not quite sure if Sivan seriously meant that Simbu arrives first on the sets or just took a cheeky dig at him.

The film has gone on the floors earlier this month. Featuring an ensemble cast of Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jyothika and Aditi Rao Hydari among others, it has been learnt that Angamaly Diaries fame Sarath, who played the popular character Appani Ravi from the film, has also landed a pivotal role in the film, which will be dubbed and released in Telugu as Nawab. Apparently, Sarath’s role was originally offered to Anthony Varghese, who played the lead in Angamaly Diaries.

Santosh Sivan also shared another still of Mani Ratnam with Arvind Swami from the sets and captioned it, “Since Thalapathy days.”

To be bankrolled by Madras Talkies, double Oscar-winning A.R Rahman has been roped in compose the music. Various industry sources have confirmed that the film will be an action-thriller and will be a departure from the filmmaker’s usual style of films. Ratnam has pinned high hopes on this project following the debacle of Kaatru Veliyidai, which sank without a trace at the box-office last year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more