Sarileru Neekevvaru teaser: Mahesh Babu plays a dashing army man

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 18:41 IST

The teaser of actor Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru was unveiled on Saturday. The video shares a glimpse of the actor, who plays an army officer in the film.

Most of the teaser is like a showreel of Mahesh’s character. He pays rich tribute to soldiers who sacrifice their lives at the border for the rest of the country.

The teaser also shows that Mahesh is dealing with a situation in his hometown. This looks like a story of an army officer who comes to his hometown and takes care of some things. In the process, he establishes his character as a man who doesn’t bow down to threats.

The project, being produced by Dil Raju and AK Entertainments, marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Anil Ravipudi. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who has returned to face the arc lights after 13 years.

Vijayashanti’s last on screen appearance was in 2006 film, Nayudamma. She’s widely popular for her action-based films such as Karthavyam and Pratighatana among others. The 53-year-old lady superstar is rumoured to be playing a professor in the Anil Ravipudi directed film which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

“After 13 years, it’s makeup time for Vijayashanti garu. Nothing has changed in all these 13 years. Same discipline, same attitude and same dynamism. Welcome on board Vijayashanti garu,” Anil tweeted, sharing a picture from the sets.

Meanwhile, Mahesh’s last release Maharshi grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde, featured Mahesh in the role of a multimillionaire who takes up farming for the sake of his best friend.

Mahesh Babu also has a project with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the pipeline. If everything goes as planned, this yet-untitled film will go on the floors from next year.

