Shah Rukh Khan says he makes small films, cannot afford to get wife Gauri on board

Actor Shah Rukh Khan says that he cannot afford to get his interior decorator and producer wife Gauri Khan on board to design for films. "We make really small films. We can't afford to get her on board for our films," the actor said. His comments came after his interior designer wife said: "Right now, I am very busy. My hands are full and whenever I will have time then, 100% I will do it."

The husband and wife were interacting with the media on Monday at the inauguration of a restaurant designed by Gauri. "I just go to whichever restaurant she opens because I get free meal, so it's really good for me... I hope she keeps opening up new restaurants so that all of us can keep coming here to do parties," said Shah Rukh, who is gearing up for the release of his film Zero on December 21.

Apart from designing restaurants and office spaces, Gauri has also designed the homes of Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar and Jacqueline Fernandez among many others.

The couple recently hosted a grand Diwali party which was attended by the who’s who of the film industry. On his birthday, Shah Rukh also shared a collage of pictures which included a shot of him feeding birthday cake to his wife.He had captioned it, “Fed cake to wife...Met my family of fans outside Mannat...now playing Mono Deal with my lil girl gang! Having a Happy Birthday. Thank u all...for this amazing love.”

On the work front, SRK is looking forward to the release of Zero in December. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. In the film, Shah Rukh plays the role of a dwarf and his act was much appreciated by audience when the trailer had released earlier this month.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 18:51 IST