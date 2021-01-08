Shoot of Dhanush’s next film with Karthick Naren begins, see pics

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 15:41 IST

The shoot of Dhanush’s next Tamil film with director Karthick Naren began on Friday with a puja ceremony in Chennai. As per composer GV Prakash, the team began shooting with a song shoot for which the team rehearsed over the last few days.

Prakash took to Instagram to announce that the shooting has begun with a song shoot. Pictures from the puja ceremony to kick-off shooting have gone viral on social media. The film marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and filmmaker Karthick Naren, who rose to fame with his debut film Dhruvangal 16.

To be bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi films, the project is currently dubbed D 43. It also stars Malavika Mohanan, Smruti Venkat and Samuthirakani among others.

Dhanush with Smruti Venkat.

This will be Malavika’s third Tamil outing. After making her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth’s Petta, she went on to star in Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film Master.

Dhanush currently awaits the release of Karthik Subbaraj directed Jagame Thandiram. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

On the completion of the project, Dhanush had tweeted: “That’s a wrap for D 40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary filmmaker like Karthik Subbaraj. This one is going to be special.”

Also read: Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma gorges on pizza as she steps out for lunch with husband Virat Kohli, see pics

Recently, rumours emerged that Jagame Thandiram will head for direct - OTT release. However, Karthik Subbaraj was quick to quash the rumour in a media interaction.

“As of now, the producer has no plan to give the film for direct OTT release. We are certain that when theatres reopen, audiences will throng to watch movies. We will release our film in cinemas once normalcy returns,” Karthik said.

An action thriller with gangster elements, the film features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. Games of Thrones and Braveheart fame actor James Cosmo plays a pivotal role in the film apart from Kalaiarasan and Joju George.

Follow @htshowbiz for more