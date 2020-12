Dhanush on reuniting with brother Selvaraghavan: ‘Hope this time I impress him’

regional-movies

Actor Dhanush has revealed he is happy to reunite with his filmmaker brother Selvaraghavan after a long gap. Sharing the news on his Twitter page, Dhanush wrote that he hopes at least this time he can impress his brother.

Dhanush and his brother are teaming up for the fourth time. Their previous collaborations include Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

Interestingly, this new project also marks the reunion of the brother with music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematographer Aravind Krishna.

Selvaraghavan + yuvan + aravind krishna.. well well ... right where I started. Very happy to join my maker , my creator and the only reason I’m here today my brother @selvaraghavan again. I hope this time Atleast I impress him 🙏🙏 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 23, 2020

“Selvaraghavan + Yuvan + Aravind Krishna. Well, well…right where I started. Very happy to join my maker, my creator and the only reason I’m here today. My brother @selvaraghavan again. I hope this time at least I impress him (sic),” Dhanush wrote.

To be bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Thanu for V Creations, the yet-untitled project will go on the floors next year. It is a rumoured to be a sequel to Selvaraghavan cult gangster drama Pudhupettai.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has multiple projects in the offing. He currently awaits the release of Karthik Subbaraj directed Jagame Thandiram. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

Dhanush recently completed shooting for Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan. He also has films with directors Karthick Naren and Ram Kumar in the offing apart from Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.

It was recently confirmed that Dhanush will star in upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man, which will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Dhanush is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of the movie which also stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters.

