Shoot of Malayalam film Tsunami resumes amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 17:19 IST

The shoot of upcoming Malayalam film Tsunami resumed on Monday amid strict adherence to health and safety protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic. As per new health guidelines, only indoor shooting is permitted with not more than 50 unit members. All members have to wear masks.

The project, being directed by Lal Jr, went on the floors in February 2020 but the shoot had to be stopped due to coronavirus lockdown in March. “We thought to wait a little more to resume shooting, but were forced to start again due to certain reasons. We are following the government’s Covid protocols. Though 50 people are allowed for indoor shooting, we have lesser numbers. We never ever thought that film shootings would be like this someday,” Lal was quoted in a report by Mathrubhumi.

Temperature checks at shooting venue.

The film, which has a screenplay by Lal’s father Lal Sr, stars Aju Varghese, Innocent, Balu Varghese and Mukesh in key roles. “Yes, we are worried, but we have to now live with it. Till we come before the camera, we are using masks. Things are tough, but now all will have to get used to this as well,” said Varghese.

Meanwhile, shooting of films in other southern languages is set to resume shortly. Actor Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming actioner Phantom will be the first mainstream Kannada film to resume shooting from July 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As per a report by Cinema Express, huge sets will be erected for the shoot of Phantom from June 15 in Annapurna Studios in Telangana.

In Tamil, over half a dozen projects have resumed post-production work on their films. However, the state government is yet to grant permission to resume film shooting.

