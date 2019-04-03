Shoot of Pink’s Tamil remake starring Ajith wrapped up

The shoot of Ajith Kumar starrer Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink, has been wrapped up and the makers are currently busy with the post-production work. It has also been confirmed that the film will hit the screens on August 10.

On the occasion of Shivaratri in March, the makers had unveiled the title along with the first look poster. The film, which is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, was officially launched in a customary ceremony last December.

The film, which marks the Tamil debut of Vidya Balan in a crucial role, also stars Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam. It is being directed by H Vinoth, best known for helming Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru with Karthi.

The project was materialized to honour’s Ajith’s promise to Sridevi. It was late Sridevi’s wish that her husband produces a film with Ajith, who had shared screen space with the veteran star in English Vinglish in a cameo.

“While working with Ajith in English Vinglish, Sridevi had expressed her desire that Ajith does a Tamil film for our home production. Nothing exciting came up till one day last year; Ajith suggested remaking Pink in Tamil. She immediately agreed as she thought it was most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film,” Kapoor had said in a statement.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music. Popular lensman Nirav Shah will crank the camera.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 17:03 IST