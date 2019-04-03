Pooja Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt relationship: ‘we are no one to decide for her’

Pooja Bhatt is proud her little sister, actor Alia Bhatt, is growing “leaps and bounds”. Praising Alia’s acting prowess, the actor- filmmaker says she knew her sister always had it in her.

“Alia is such a fabulous actor. Look at Gully Boy, Udta Punjab (2016), Raazi (2018)… she has given such heartfelt performances in all these. She is getting better every day,” says Pooja, adding that Alia is making the right choices when it comes to her films.

“She chooses with her heart and I think that’s what is working for her. Though in hindsight no one knows which film will work or which one won’t. You can’t plan that way, but yes you can definitely choose the right kind of stories…,” adds the 47-year-old. In one of her earlier interviews Pooja mentioned that if a Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (1991) reboot happens anytime, she would love to see Alia to play her character.

Talking about film choices, Pooja refers to her journey and calls both success and failure “important” as they only motivate one to push the envelope. “I love my flops. Look at my life, my failure that broke my heart made me stronger. So metamorphosis is important, as long as we learn from everything. I am grateful to all the ups and downs in my life,” she shares.

Films aside, Alia’s rumoured relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor has also been making a lot of noise. However, Pooja refrains from talking about it. “Anything Alia does as far as her relationship is concerned it’s her own prerogative. We are no one to decide for her. We are there for her always to make sure she is happy and safe. In no way do we force ourselves in each other’s lives.”

Talking about her family that comprises talented artists including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan, Pooja says they are not a “typical family”. So what do they mostly talk about? “Everyone has their own crazy schedule and most of us literally live out of the box. So, when we get time to meet, there’s so much that we have to share with each other and very little about work. We prefer chatting, gorging on good food and travel a lot,” she concludes.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 11:38 IST