Alia Bhatt believes heartbreak is part of growing up, ‘only to come out stronger and fall in love all over again’

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is quite an achiever with films like Raazi and Gully Boy in which, not only did she impress the audience and the box office but also earned critical appreciation.On the personal front too, she is on a high as she seems to have found the love of her life in Ranbir Kapoor. Alia, who was earlier rumoured to have dated Sidharth Malhotra, has said it is important to go through heartbreaks.

Also read: An emotional Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor share an awkward kiss at award show, video goes viral. Watch

Speaking to Grazia magazine where she features on the cover on the April issue, Alia said, “It’s a very important part of growing up. If there’s one thing I am certain of, it’s that love is the most powerful feeling in the world. The cycle of going through the piercing pain of a heartbreak, only to come out stronger and fall in love all over again, is something everyone should go through that some point in their life.”

Alia looks stunning on the cover where she is wearing a draped leather dress in golden yellow.

“For me, the challenge is not only to stay at the top of my game, but to also push myself as an actor every day. I really believe that if I continue to have fun with what I am doing then it will reflect positively in my choices, and attitude towards work,” she added.

Talking about the now famous Ghar More Pardesiya song from Kalank, Alia said, “I had to do this entire song with her, which was unnerving. But Madhuri ma’am was so helpful, and so comforting, and genuinely made me feel like she was there for me through all of it.”

“Kalank has created a very interesting world. It brings together a great cast of actors from Sonakshi, Adi, Varun, Sanju sir and Madhuri ma’am, to a lot of new faces who the audience will be seeing for the first time. This film is very different from what I have done before, so I am really excited to see the response we get,” she added.

Alia also explained how she chooses her roles: “I don’t want to be rehearsed about my choices. It’s an organic process for me. Sometimes, the story could be beautiful, but the character might not excite me as much, or the character is brilliant, but the storyline is lacklustre. The balance, for me, lies in identifying a great story first and then finding a character within it that strikes a chord. It doesn’t have to be a meaty character, but a challenging one, someone very different from my last role.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 09:08 IST