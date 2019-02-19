Ajith Kumar starts shooting for Pink’s Tamil remake

The Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink, which will be bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, was officially launched in a customary ceremony last December. The yet-untitled project will star Ajith Kumar, last seen in the runaway successful rural entertainer Viswasam, in the lead role.

The film’s shoot has been going on in Hyderabad for the last few weeks. It is believed that Ajith has finally joined the sets on Sunday after paying his respects to Sridevi on her first death anniversary on Saturday in Chennai.

The remake is being directed by H Vinoth, best known for helming Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru with Karthi.

The project was materialized to honour Ajith’s promise to Sridevi. It was the late actor’s wish that her husband produce a film with Ajith. It may be recalled that Ajith had done a cameo in English Vinglish.

It was late Sridevi’s wish that Ajith work in one of her husband’s productions. Seen here, in a scene from English Vinglish.

“While working with Ajith in ‘English Vinglish’, Sridevi had expressed her desire that Ajith does a Tamil film for our home production. Nothing exciting came up till one day last year; Ajith suggested remaking ‘Pink’ in Tamil. She immediately agreed as she thought it was most appropriate and timely film to make and Ajith would bring all the elements required to make it into a great Tamil film,” Kapoor had said in a statement.

The film, confirmed to hit the screens on May 1, 2019, also stars Shraddha Srinath, Vidya Balan, Mahat Raghavendra and Andrea Tariang among others.

Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music. Popular lensman Nirav Shah will crank the camera.

Kapoor also confirmed that he has another project with Ajith in the offing.

“We hope to bring the remake of ‘Pink’ to theatres on May 1, 2019. We are subsequently doing another film together and that will be scheduled to go on the floors in July 2019 and will be released on the April 10, 2020,” he said.

