Shoot of Savitri biopic Mahanati over, team gears up for May 9 release

Mahanati, the upcoming biopic on legendary southern actor Savitri, is arguably one of the most anticipated films of 2018. Starring Keerthy Suresh in the titular role, the film chronicles the life and times of one of the best-known Telugu actors of the golden era, Savitri.

The latest buzz around Mahanati is that its shoot has been finally wrapped up on Thursday. The film’s makers made an announcement to that effect. The project, despite facing a few setbacks along the way, has been completed on time and it is slated to hit the screens on May 9. Keerthy Suresh had earlier recently revealed that this is the most challenging project of her career to date. Mahanati also stars Samantha Akkineni, who will be seen playing a journalist, and it’s through her eyes the story of Savitri will unfold.

An incredible journey of over an year, gets completed today. I feel emotionally taken aback. Big thanks to @nagashwin7 & @VyjayanthiFilms for their trust in me. We all have something proud to look back. Can’t wait to get her at the theatres😊🙏#MahanatiOnMay9th @nadigaiyar_offl pic.twitter.com/YtJueraq6s — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) March 22, 2018

Mahanati also features Dulquer Salmaan as Gemini Ganesan, who was married to Savitri. Speaking about casting Dulquer as Gemini, director Nag Ashwin had said, “Dulquer’s character of Gemini Ganesan will not merely be on how the legend will be perceived today based on his work and his image. The character goes beyond the physical resemblance, in understanding the veteran on a more emotional level.” Mahanati, according to reliable sources, will be magnum opus period film set in the golden era. With massive set pieces, the film will be unlike anything we’ve explored in Indian cinema.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film has been simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil. The makers are contemplating getting the movie dubbed in Malayalam as well. The film also stars Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey and Prakash Raj in crucial roles.

