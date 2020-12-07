Shooting of Andhadhun Telugu remake begins in Dubai, see pics from sets

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:24 IST

The Telugu remake of Hindi hit Andhadhun went on the floors on Sunday in Dubai. Actors Nithiin and Nabha Natesh, who play the lead roles, have joined the sets and pictures from the shoot have gone viral on social media.

The yet-untitled project is being directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Shresth Movies is bankrolling the project.

Nithiin will reprise Ayushmann Khurrana’s role as the blind musician who gets embroiled in a murder mystery. Nabha Natesh will play Radhika Apte role’s while Tamannaah Bhatia will step into the shoes of the character essayed by Tabu.

Not long ago, it was rumoured that Ramya Krishnan was approached with the offer to play Tabu’s character. However, the talks never materialised and the makers went ahead with Tamannaah.

As per a recent statement by the makers, Tamannaah is thrilled to take up a role with negative shades. The rest of the cast will be finalised and announced soon.

The remake will have music by Mahati Sagar while Hari K. Vedanth will crank the camera.

Meanwhile, Nithiin was last seen in Telugu romantic comedy Bheeshma, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and presented by PDV Prasad, Bheeshma also starred Naresh VK, Kalyani Natarajan, Raghu Babu and Sampath in supporting roles. Mahati Swara Sagar has been roped in as the music composer for this film.

Nithiin also has Rang De and a yet-untitled film with filmmaker Chandrasekhar Yeleti in the pipeline. Rang De, which also stars Keerthy Suresh, is likely to skip theatres and release on an OTT platform soon. Veteran lensman PC Sreeram has been roped in to crank the camera.

