e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Siddharth to have four releases in 2021, says he needs best wishes for his Telugu comeback film

Siddharth to have four releases in 2021, says he needs best wishes for his Telugu comeback film

Tamil actor Siddharth, in a series of tweets, spoke about his upcoming projects. He also spoke about his Telugu film, adding how he was about to begin work on one after a gap of eight years and needed the good wishes of his fans.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 16:23 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Siddharth will be seen in Telugu film Mahasamudram.
Siddharth will be seen in Telugu film Mahasamudram.
         

Actor Siddharth is going to have a packed 2021 with as many as four releases. He took to Twitter to share the news about his multiple releases next year and also seek the wishes of fans on his return to Telugu cinema after a hiatus of eight years with Maha Samudram.

He took to Twitter and wrote: “Will have 4 releases in #Tamil next year. It’s been a really tough year for the whole world. Hope we can all find our rhythm and forge ahead soon. Adhu varaikkum, udamba paathukkanga makkale. Koodiya seekiram sandhippom. Ungal Siddharth (sic).”

 

In a series of tweet, Siddharth opened up on the various projects he’s currently working upon.

“Currently filming the ambitious and international #EscaypeLive with @sktorigins and @OneLifeStudios My next series in Hindi. Working without a break after a long break thanks to Covid. Staying safe. You stay safe too (sic).”

 

He also spoke about his upcoming anthology film for Netflix in association with Mani Ratnam.

“Had the pleasure of producing and acting in one of the films in #Navarasa for #Netflix being presented by my guru Mani sir and Jayendra sir. Directed by Rathindran Prasad and starring @parvatweets. An industry comes together to help our own. Looking forward. @Etaki_Entertain (sic).”

 

Finally, Siddharth also opened up about returning to Telugu cinema with Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram.

“Starting work on my first Telugu film in 8 years #Mahasamudram next month. Like I said I would, I’m coming back, and I’m doing so with a great team and cast of Co-actors. Chaalaa anandhanga undhi. Need your wishes:) @ImSharwanand @aditiraohydari @AnilSunkara1 Ajay Bhupathi (sic).”

Siddharth was last seen on screen in Tamil horror-thriller Aruvam, in which he played a food safety officer. He will next be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2, which co-stars Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
Hizbul Muhajideen chief commander Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen chief commander Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nitish Kumar govt is anti-woman, Congress ups ante in Bihar
Nitish Kumar govt is anti-woman, Congress ups ante in Bihar
CSK vs KXIP Live: Lungi Ngidi strikes again, removes Neesham
CSK vs KXIP Live: Lungi Ngidi strikes again, removes Neesham
‘Lantern raj vs LED bulb’: PM Modi takes on Opposition in Motihari rally
‘Lantern raj vs LED bulb’: PM Modi takes on Opposition in Motihari rally
Pune receives decade’s highest rainfall in Oct 2020
Pune receives decade’s highest rainfall in Oct 2020
Risking being ‘BJP lite’ will end up making ‘Congress zero’: Shashi Tharoor
Risking being ‘BJP lite’ will end up making ‘Congress zero’: Shashi Tharoor
‘Pandemic offers opportunity to make changes for green growth’: Finland envoy
‘Pandemic offers opportunity to make changes for green growth’: Finland envoy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In