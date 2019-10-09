e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Simbu’s Mufti remake shelved? Producer lodges complaint against actor

Producer Gnanavel Raja has reportedly incurred a loss of Rs 40 lakhs in the first schedule of the film, which took place in Karnataka. Simbu, reportedly, shot for it.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:14 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Simbu was to star in the Tamil remake of Kannada hit, Mufti.
Simbu was to star in the Tamil remake of Kannada hit, Mufti.
         

The Tamil remake of Kannada blockbuster Mufti, starring Simbu and Gautham Karthik in the lead, is believed to have been shelved, according to industry sources.

After shooting the first schedule in Bellary, Karnataka a few months ago, the team is yet to resume the next schedule. Reports have emerged that the project has been dropped after a fallout between producer Gnanavel Raja and Simbu.

Apparently, the producer incurred loss of Rs 40 lakh in the first schedule due to Simbu (who features in the first schedule) and he has raised complaint against him in the Producers Council.

In April, the makers said in a statement that they were thrilled to sign Simbu for the project.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu on Saand Ki Aankh criticism: ‘I will do one thing, I will stop acting’

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be teaming up with STR for the first time. A mega budget action thriller starring Simbu and Gautham Karthik. Directed by super talented Narthan,” read the statement.

Mufti starred Shivrajkumar, Srimurali, Shanvi Srivastav and Chaya Singh. The film revolves around a police officer, played by Srimurali, who goes head to head with an underworld boss, played by Shivrajkumar.

Writer-lyricist Madhan Karky, who is also part of the project, has been roped in to write the dialogues.

It is yet unsure if the project will continue as there are also reports that Simbu might be replaced with another actor. Not long ago, Simbu was dropped upcoming Tamil political thriller Manaadu.

In a statement released in August, Manaadu producer Suresh Kamatchi said that he’s tired of waiting for the project to take off, and has finally decided to shelve the idea of making it with Simbu. He thanked Simbu for initially agreeing to be part of the project which will be directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Originally announced nearly two years ago, Manaadu was tipped to be a political thriller and was supposed to mark the Tamil debut of Kalyani Priyadarshan, who eventually was signed opposite Sivakarthikeyan in upcoming Tamil film, Hero.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 14:12 IST

tags
top news
5% hike in dearness allowance, minister hails move as Diwali gift
5% hike in dearness allowance, minister hails move as Diwali gift
Oct 09, 2019 14:19 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Kashmir, Article 370 is off talks table at Modi-Xi summit: Govt sources
Kashmir, Article 370 is off talks table at Modi-Xi summit: Govt sources
Oct 09, 2019 14:24 IST
Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’
Salman Khurshid once again takes potshots at those who ‘walked away’
Oct 09, 2019 12:33 IST
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Effect of global economic slowdown ‘more pronounced’ in India: IMF chief
Oct 09, 2019 09:28 IST
Monkey looks for lice in UP cop’s hair while he works. Watch bizarre video
Monkey looks for lice in UP cop’s hair while he works. Watch bizarre video
Oct 09, 2019 13:35 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 14:02 IST
‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future
‘If he is keen then…’: Ravi Shastri offers his stand on MS Dhoni’s future
Oct 09, 2019 11:56 IST
trending topics
IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Regional Movies