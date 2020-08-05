Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

regional-movies

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) on Wednesday via a video on his Facebook page confirmed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus after showing mild symptoms. In the video, SPB said that even though he was instructed that he can self quarantine at home and get treated, he preferred to get himself admitted to a hospital for the sake of his concerned family members.

“Last two to three days I have been having a little discomfort. Discomfort means little chest congestion, which for a singer is nonsense. Phlegm forming and then cold and on and off fever. These three things, otherwise no problem. But I didn’t want to take it easy, so I went to the hospital and checked. So they said it was just a mild, mild, mild, very mild positive of corona. They said you can stay home and self quarantine yourself,” the national award-winning singer said.

“But I didn’t want to do that. It is very tough in the place with all the family. They are very concerned, they can’t leave you alone. So I got admitted to the hospital,” he added. He also said that his fans and well wishers need not worry about his condition. He also requested people to avoid calling him to enquire about his health. “All my friends are here, they are taking good care of me, I am in good hands. And I have good health. Nobody has to worry about this one. So please don’t bother to call me to find out how I am,” he said.

He further added: “I am perfectly alright except the cold and fever. Fever has also subsided. In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home. Thanks for the concern. Lot of people have been calling me. I couldn’t attend all the calls. I have come here mostly to take rest so there won’t be any disturbance to me and to take medication. Don’t bother calling me. I am fine, I will be fine.”

