Sorry folks, Prabhas isn’t getting married to Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika

Looks like there will no end to speculations about Baahubali actor Prabhas’ marriage. Soon after release of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, rumours were rife that the popular Telugu actor was all set to marry his co-star Anushka Shetty. The rumours died a slow death after both parties denied them. Now, a news has been doing the rounds that the actor might tie the knot with Niharika Konidela, megastar Chiranjeevi’s niece, reports Zoom.

However, in a prompt official statement, Chiranjeevi has refuted the news, claiming that Niharika is singularly focussed on her career for now, the report adds.

Niharika is the daughter of actor and producer Nagendra Babu, brother of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. He owns the production company, Anjana Productions. Niharika made her Telugu film debut with Oka Manasu in 2016. She has also worked in a web series called Muddapappu Avakai. Currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Happy Wedding, she has also acted in a Tamil film called Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is busy with his next film, Saaho. Tipped to be a mega budget action extravaganza being made on a budget of over Rs 150 crore, the film will be directed by Sujeeth. Neil Nitin Mukesh has been roped in as the antagonist. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunkey Pandey. Starring opposite Prabhas is Bollywood’s leading lady, Shraddha Kapoor.

