Srinivasa Kalyanam first look: Nithiin, Raashi Khanna starrer is all about matrimony. Watch motion poster here

The motion poster of Nithiin’s upcoming project tilted Srinivasa Kalyanam was released on social media on Sunday. Sharing it, the actor wrote, “AND the Journey Begins.. SRINIVASA KALYANAM. Very excited bout this film.”



In the motion poster, Nithiin is seen dressed in the wedding garb along with his co-star, Raashi Khanna. The two can be seen exchanging wedding vows and looking lovingly at each other. This hints at the film’s premise as life after wedding. Directed by Vegesna Satish, Srinivasa Kalyanam will be produced by Dil Raju.

The regular shoot for the film is set to begin from March 18. The puja ceremony was held on Sunday in the presence of cast and crew. Director Vegesna had earlier worked on the hit film Shatamanam Bhavathi, which was also produced by Dil Raju. It was initially speculated that Sai Dharam Tej would play the lead.

Nithiin and Dil Raju are collaborating after a decade on this project. Dil, the film that became the producer’s moniker, starred actor Nithiin in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Nithiin is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Chal Mohan Ranga, alongside Megha Akash. He was last seen in the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial, LIE, which did not fare well at the box office.

