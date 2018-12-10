SS Rajamlouli’s speech about KGF star Yash’s father, a bus driver, goes viral

Director SS Rajamouli, who was present at the KGF pre-release event, didn’t speak about the film’s lead actor Yash but his father. The Baahubali director was surprised when he learned that Yash’s father is a bus driver who continues to be in the profession because it was how he could power his son’s dreams initially. The Baahubali director spoke about this in a video that has since gone viral.

Rajamouli said, “I was told that Yash is the son of a bus driver and I was amazed to know that. I’m told that Yash’s father insists on continuing with his profession even today since he feels that it is that profession that helped him make his son the star he is today. To me, Yash’s father is the real star more than the actor.”

KGF is a film based on Kolar Gold Fields and is set in the late 80s. The two trailers have already impressed audiences with their visuals and is one of the biggest films to come out of the Kannada film industry in recent years. Rajamouli also spoke about the film and how he was impressed with the rushes.

He said, “I was in Bengaluru for the discussions of RRR a while ago and Yash was in the same hotel I was staying in. So, they came to me and showed a few rushes of KGF and it blew my mind away. I immediately called Anil Thadani (Baahubali Hindi distributor) and asked him to see what he can do about this film. I called producer Sai Korrapati too to tell him about KGF and asked him to do something about it, and that’s how we have KGF in Telugu now.”

KGF directed by Prashanth Neel is slated to release on December 21 and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 16:54 IST