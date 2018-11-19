SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan start shooting for RRR. See pic, video

Director SS Rajamouli next film RRR is a project that has a lot of expectations riding on it after the director’s successful Baahubali series. Actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan only add to the expectation after their performances in their recent outings such Aravindha Sametha and Rangasthalam respectively. So when Rajamouli took to Twitter to share that the team has begun shooting for the film, fans were excited.

He tweeted a picture of himself with Ram Charan and Jr NTR where all three are sitting on the floor as work on the film sets goes on around the,. He captioned the picture, “RRR starts rolling today... #RRRShootBegins.”

The official page of the film also tweeted out a video of Rajamouli calling “Action” for the first shot and in front of the camera is Jr NTR. The video was captioned, “ACTION!! The first shot of the MASSIVE MULTISTARRER has been DONE. #RRRShootBegins.”

The puja ceremony of the movie was held on November 11, where Prabhas and Rana Daggubati were also present with Chiranjeevi as the chief guest.

The female lead of the film is yet to be announced officially, but Keerthy Suresh and Pooja Hegde are in the reckoning. The crew of RRR remains the same as that of Baahubali series. The story is written by Rajamouli’s father V Vijayendra Prasad, and the music will be composed by MM Keeravani. RRR will be edited by Sreekar Prasad and with Sabu Cyril taking up production designing.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 14:01 IST