Prabhas surprises SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR at RRR launch. See pics

After the massive success of his magnum opus Baahubali series, there is a lot riding on director SS Rajamouli and his upcoming film, RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. The film was launched in a grand manner on November 11 in the presence of actors Chiranjeevi, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati. Pictures and videos from the puja ceremony that was held in Hyderabad have been shared on Twitter, and have left fans wondering what the director has in store for them.

The project will begin filming on November 19 with an action sequence, according to producer DVV Danayya. Chiranjeevi performed the auspicious first clap for the film, while Prabhas, who played the lead role in the Baahubali series surprised his director by making an impromptu appearance at the launch.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan had taken part in workshops to prepare for their roles in the film. Jr NTR has also undergone physical training to achieve the look that Rajamouli had visualised for his role.

See pics from RRR launch:

The details about the film are being kept under wraps, and this includes the names of the lead female actors - Keerthy Suresh and Pooja Hegde are rumoured to be in contention.

First Published: Nov 11, 2018 15:51 IST