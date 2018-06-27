Subodh Bhave’s hat trick with biopic on Ghanekar

Subodh Bhave hit the bullseye with two biopics, Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush (2015) and Balgandharva (2011). He not only played the lead roles with conviction but he also looked every bit the part. Subodh says, “Playing a real life character on stage means people have to be convinced that you are that person. So then, half the battle is won. However, on screen, you have to look the character and even then only 50% work is done. It is a difficult task and you have to really convince yourself that you are that person.”

Subodh will now be seen in debutant Abhijeet Deshpande’s directorial Ani Kashinath Ghanekar. The film is a biopic of Ghanekar, who was a popular stage and film actor. It will also star Sonali Kulkarni and Sumeet Raghavan, and is produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. “There are two common factors in all the biopics I have starred in so far, one obviously is me and the second is my makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad. He managed to make me look the part and that’s where we win half the battle,” says the Fugay (2017) actor.

Playing Ghanekar has been a delight for Subodh as he has been a fan of his work. “Ghanekar is not known to the new generation. However, he was a huge success in his 20-year career. His plays and films are exceptional and sadly, we do not have a proper record of him. Back then, people used to be completely crazy about him. Just his name on the board would ensure a houseful venue. The film is a celebration of Marathi theatre between the years 1962 to 1983, the time when Ghanekar was active.”

Abhijeet had this story for over four years and the script was with Subodh for two years. “Nikhil Sane loved it and decided to back it and that’s how the film will be out in Diwali. However, the credit for the entire film goes to Abhijeet.”

Subodh will be seen in films such as Savita Damodar Paranjpe, Shubh Lagna Savdhan and Maha Agadbam. “I may take up television this year, as it has been a while since I have done something on that medium.”