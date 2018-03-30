Subodh-Shruti’s next is a wedding drama

Recently, it was announced that actors Subodh Bhave and Shruti Marathe will be seen together in a film. Director Sameer Surve shares details with us on the concept of the film and more. Sameer’s first film Shree Partner (2012) was based on the popular author VP Kale’s novel Partner. His next is an untitled film which will have Subodh and Shruti playing the lead pair. The star cast also features Dr Girish Oak, Nirmitee Sawant, Kishori Ambiye and Anand Ingle among others.

Shot in Dubai and Igatpuri, the film is a wedding family entertainer with a lot of drama, emotions and of course wedding craziness. Sameer says, “It is on the lines of Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994) and Hum Saath-Saath Hai (1999), where families come together to celebrate a wedding. It highlights a destination wedding, rituals and the whole institution of marriage.”

Director Sameer Surve has completed the shoot of the film and wishes to release it in June 2018

Sameer is a strong believer in the institution of marriage. He adds that the film has a very subtle and underlining social message attached to it as well. “Today, we see that people are losing faith in the institution of marriage. There might come a day when these sacred rituals may get dissolved because of the myths surrounding it. I have tried and shown the benefits and original connection of marriage and rituals in the film, all of which is folded in by entertainment.”