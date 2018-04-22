Suriya fans celebrate 100 days of Thaana Serndha Koottam. Watch viral video

On Sunday, actor Suriya’s Thaana Serndha Koottam completed 100 days of release. A special screening of the film was organised at Rohini Theatre, Chennai, where fans watched their favourite star’s film. Videos of fans cheering for the star during the entry scene and the title scene were shared online. They particularly enjoyed the song Sodakku.

Thaana Serndha Koottam, directed by Vignesh Shivn was released on the occasion of Pongal in January and received mixed reviews from critics. Audiences, however, seemed to like Suriya’s character in the film. The music for the movie was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the film also starred Keerthy Suresh. Ramya Krishnan, Senthil and Sathyan played pivotal roles in the film, inspired by Akshay Kumar’s Bollywood movie, Special 26.

Produced by Studio Green, Thaana Serndha Koottam also benefitted from the 48-day long strike in the Tamil industry. The film was able to run in theatres without any major competition.

Suriya is currently working on director Selvaraghavan’s NGK, which also stars Sai Pallavi. He is also producing his brother Karthi’s upcoming movie, Kadaikutty Singam, directed by Pandiraj.

Follow @htshowbiz for more