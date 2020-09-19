e-paper
Tamannaah Bhatia, Nabha Natesh on board Andhadhun Telugu remake, shoot from November

In the Telugu remake of Andhadhun, Tamannaah will reprise the role that Tabu played while Nabha will feature in the role played by Radhika Apte.

regional-movies Updated: Sep 19, 2020 15:16 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Tamannah, Nabha and Nitthin will star in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun.
         

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh have been roped in to play key roles in the yet-untitled Telugu remake of Andhadhun, its makers announced on Saturday. In a statement, it was also confirmed that the project will go on the sets this November.

The statement from the makers added that Tamannaah will reprise Tabu’s role from the original where Nabha will step into the shoes of Radhika Apte. Nithiin will reprise Ayushmann Khurrana’s role as the blind musician who gets embroiled in a murder mystery.

Not long ago, it was rumoured that Ramya Krishnan was approached with the offer to play Tabu’s character. However, the talks never materialised and the makers went ahead with their other options.

As per the statement, Tamannaah is thrilled to take up a role with negative shades. The rest of the cast will be finalised and announced soon. The remake will have music by Mahati Sagar while Hari K Vedanth will crank the camera.

Meanwhile, Nithiin was last seen in Telugu romantic comedy Bheeshma, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna. Bheeshma marked the return of veteran Kannada actor to Telugu industry after 27 years.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and presented by PDV Prasad, Bheeshma also starred Naresh VK, Kalyani Natarajan, Raghu Babu and Sampath in supporting roles. Mahati Swara Sagar has been roped in as the music composer for this film.

Nithiin also has Rang De and a yet-untitled film with filmmaker Chandrasekhar Yeleti in the pipeline. Rang De, which also stars Keerthy Suresh, is likely to skip theatres and release on OTT platform soon. In Rang De, veteran lensman PC Sreeram has been roped in to crank the camera.

