Tamil actor Aditi Balan fined for not wearing mask in Kodaikanal: report

Tamil actor Aditi Balan fined for not wearing mask in Kodaikanal: report

Aditi Balan, who is well known for her performance in the Tamil film Aruvi, was fined by police in Kodaikanal for not wearing a mask. She reportedly paid Rs 200 and also had an argument with cops.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 16:03 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aditi Balan’s work in Aruvi won her praise.
Aditi Balan’s work in Aruvi won her praise.
         

Actor Aditi Balan, best known for her work in critically-acclaimed Tamil film Aruvi, was apparently fined Rs 200 for not wearing a mask in Kodaikanal, which is a popular tourist spot. She was found not wearing a mask while in her car.

Aditi impressed many with her performance in Aruvi, which was screened in several film festivals across the globe.

As per a Times of India report, when the government officials conducted a safety check, Aditi was found without a mask in her car. She was reportedly fined Rs 200, for violating the government protocols.

The report added that Aditi was involved in a heated argument with the officials. However, she eventually paid the fine. She and her friends were allowed inside Kodaikanal only after they paid the fine.

Aruvi, a socio-political drama centred on a girl, played fittingly by Aditi Balan, who finds it difficult to fit into the society which is not willing to accept her the way she is. The film was unanimously raved by audiences across all sections.

Also read: Ludo trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi’s Netflix thriller has entertainment written all over it

Upon its release in theatres, Aruvi wowed Tamil stars like Rajinikanth and Sivakarthikeyan. Moved by the film, Rajinikanth invited the film’s director Arun Prabhu Purushothaman and heroine Aditi Balan home and gifted them with gold chains.

Speaking to the director, Rajinikanth said: “I am completely awestruck by the way you have made the film. I saw the movie alone at home, but felt I should be watching along with the audience. It had so many emotions. I laughed a lot, cried a lot and felt so close to it. For the great film you’ve made, audiences must thank you and your team.”

