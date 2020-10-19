e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Ludo trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi’s Netflix thriller has entertainment written all over it

Ludo trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi's Netflix thriller has entertainment written all over it

Ludo trailer: Anurag Basu has called dibs on the comic thriller of the year. Crime and comedy collide in Netflix’s ensemble piece starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

bollywood Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 13:35 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Ludo trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aditya Roy Kapur’s Netflix film is based on the butterfly effect.
Ludo trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aditya Roy Kapur's Netflix film is based on the butterfly effect.
         

What happens when a butterfly flaps its wings? Pankaj Tripathi falls through ceilings, Abhishek Bachchan kidnaps for the first time and Rajkummar Rao tries to paraphrase a Dabbang dialogue with middling results. That, and more, is what Ludo trailer offers us in just a couple of minutes.

Ludo, which will come out on Netflix, has fun, chaos and fire written on every frame. The power-packed trailer shares a glimpse of several interesting characters, each one of them facing massive trouble in their lives, which all collide thanks to the butterfly effect.

 Watch Ludo trailer here

In the 2 minutes 47 second trailer, Abhishek Bachchan plays a naive kidnapper who calls a man to ask for ransom in return of his kidnapped daughter. So feeble is his attempt that the child has to step in and guide him. Then there is an ‘aashiq’ Rajkummar Rao who is approached by his long lost love, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh, to help in escaping her husband from the jail. In another end of the city is Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra who are in love but are not on the same page. Then there is also Pankaj Tripathi, probably an assassin who kills without compunction but ends up injuring his neck in the process.

Ludo trailer released on Monday.
Ludo trailer released on Monday.

Netflix’s summary for Ludo reads: “Ludo is about the butterfly effect and how, despite all the chaos and crowd of the world, all our lives are inextricably connected. Starring an amazing ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats, Ludo is four different stories tied together by unavoidable circumstances.”

Directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo is set to release on Netflix on November 12.

