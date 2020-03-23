Tamil actor-filmmaker Visu dies, Karthi, Radhikaa mourn the loss

regional-movies

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 10:15 IST

Well-known Tamil actor-filmmaker M.R Viswanathan aka Visu died in Chennai on Sunday from cardiac arrest. He was 75.

As per a statement by his daughter Lavanya, the veteran had suffered a cardiac arrest following which he was rushed to a hospital on Sunday afternoon. He died shortly after that. She also revealed that the funeral will be held on Monday.

Viswanathan’s first tryst with acting began on stage in his school days. Before foraying into Tamil film industry, he was part of YG Parthasarathy’s theatre troupe and later, he went on to start his own troupe as well.

Although he began his career in Tamil cinema as a writer for films such as Pattina Pravesam and Thillu Mullu among others, he soon shifted his focus towards direction and acting.

As a filmmaker, some of his popular films include Samsaram Adhu Minsaram, Manal Kayiru, Aval Sumangalithaan and Dowry Kalyanam among others. Visu had made a strong impact as a filmmaker with family stories with good dose of humour.

Two of his films - Samsaram Adhu Minsaram and Neenga Nalla Irukkanum – won the coveted National award. His 1990 film Varavu Nalla Uravu won the Tamil Nadu state award for Best Writer.

Visu was immensely popular for hosting popular Tamil debate show Arattai Arangam on Sun TV which was aired for several years and dealt with various social issues. He later went on to host Makkal Arangam, another popular talk show on Jaya TV. In 2016, Visu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also read: Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina also tests positive for coronavirus after quarantining together, says ‘I wanted to be with him’

Mourning the legend’s loss, several Tamil celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences. Actor Radikaa Sarathkumar tweeted: “RIP director and writer Visu sir, contribution to cinema and stage was immense. Our condolences to the family and key he rest in peace. (sic).”

Actor Karthi wrote: “Deepest condolences on the demise of legendary Visu sir. He’ll always be remembered for his classic films/talk shows & the family values for which he stood by. As a strong administrator & a guiding force in many assn. his absence creates a huge void. We will miss you sir. (sic)”

Filmmaker Mohan Raja tweeted: “Visu sir, the legend. You will be always in my thoughts for creating the everlasting, ever inspiring Samsaram Adhu Minsaram. May your soul Rest in Peace sir (sic)”

Follow @htshowbiz for more