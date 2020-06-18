e-paper
Tamil film, television industries to suspend all operations during complete lockdown

The Tamil Nadu government has announced complete lockdown in four districts including Chennai from June 19 to June 30. During this period, no film and television related work will be operational.

regional-movies Updated: Jun 18, 2020 18:15 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Tamil Nadu government has called for a complete lockdown.
The Film Employees’ Federation of South India (FEFSI), has announced in its latest circular that it will halt the shooting of television serials and all pre-production and post-production film-related work starting from Friday during complete lockdown.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced complete lockdown in four districts including Chennai from June 19 to June 30. During this period, no film and television related work will be operational.

Last month, The Tamil Nadu government had granted permission to carry out post-production related work of films and TV shows after several Tamil film producers requested permission to resume post-production work on completed movies and shows that have been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government had asked to carry out post-production work such as editing, dubbing, VFX/CGI, DI (Digital Intermediary), background music score, sound effects, foley and mixing with no more than 15 people from Monday.

In the first week of May, in a letter addressed to Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, the producers requested at least grant permission to resume post-production work on films that have been completed shooting.

“We are film producers in Tamil cinema and post the lockdown implemented from March 24, 2020, all our films under production were stopped. Tamil film industry has over Rs 500 crore investment locked due to this lockdown including films for which only post-production work is pending,” read the letter.

The letter further added that the producers are aware that the permission to allow shooting with many people involved in the films is difficult since Chennai is in the red zone. However, a special appeal was made to permit resumption of post-production under the following guidelines.

“We Tamil film producers along with FEFSI Union of workers undertake and guarantee to ensure social distancing of the people involved in post-production with all the precautions like sanitizing the places where we will be working and making all the people involved in the work wear masks and gloves,” it added.

The letter further stated that the government of Kerala had granted permission to resume post-production activities with less than five people working at a time and work has already commenced.

