Home / Regional Movies / Lensman PC Sreeram to team up with Gautham Menon for a web series

Lensman PC Sreeram to team up with Gautham Menon for a web series

Gautham Vasudev Menon and veteran lensman PC Sreeram will work together in a web series next. Sreeram confirmed it on Thursday.

regional-movies Updated: Jun 18, 2020 17:57 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Gautham Menon recently made his digital debut with Queen.
         

Veteran lensman PC Sreeram on Thursday confirmed that his next project will be a web series with filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon. The show will go on the floors once the lockdown is completely lifted.

“My next project after the lockdown is over will be with Gautham Menon for a web series. It’s for Amazon. Waiting to start work after a long gap due to this corona. Hope the world will be a better place for all of us,” Sreeram tweeted.

It’s worth mentioning that Gautham had planned to make a detective series for Amazon a couple of years ago. The project was to be made with actor Sarath Kumar. However, no announcement was made back then and it was rumoured that the plan was dropped.

It looks like the project might be revived. Gautham Menon recently made his digital debut with Queen – a web series on the life of former TN CM J Jayalalithaa. The second season of the show is in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Gautham opened up on the sequel to his film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya in an instagram live chat. Answering a fan’s question on the sequel, he said: “VTV 2 will happen if Simbu says yes. A lot of thought and writing has gone into the film. It’s a project I really want to make.”

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, which was released a decade ago, explores the complicated relationship between a Tamil boy, Karthik, and a Malayali Christian girl, Jessie. The film, which had music by A.R Rahman, was a runaway hit at the box-office.

Gautham had said that he plans to make the sequel with R. Madhavan; however, the plan didn’t materialize. The latest update is that Anushka Shetty is likely to play Simbu’s love interest in this sequel.

Gautham Menon has apparently convinced Anushka to be part of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya 2 and the latter is expected to give her nod very soon. Menon had signed Anushka for a multi-starrer project which never took off, and hence, has approached her with an offer to work in the sequel.

Menon had said in the past that the sequel will follow events eight years after Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya in its protagonist Karthik’s life.

“This’ll be a story of four friends who meet and decide to go to the US for their fifth friend’s wedding. It’s not a Hangover type movie but it’ll be light-hearted. I’m waiting for a nod from Simbu. If he says let’s do it, I’m ready to go to shoot immediately,” Gautham said.

