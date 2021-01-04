e-paper
Tamil Nadu government grants 100 percent occupancy for theatres ahead of Master release

The Tamil Nadu government has granted 100 percent occupancy for movie theatres ahead of the release of the film, Master.

Jan 04, 2021
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Master is scheduled to release around Pongal.
Tamil Nadu government on Monday allowed theatres in the state to open with 100 percent capacity. The decision was taken after actors including Vijay and Simbu requested that cinema halls be allowed to function at full capacity ahead of the release of their films Master and Eeswaran around the Pongal festival.

Vijay met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami last week requesting for a relaxation of the current restrictions as well as an increase in the current theatre occupancy from 50 percent to 100 percent.

As per a government order released on Monday, the statement read: “The seating capacity of Cinemas/theatres/Multiplexes shall be permitted to increase from existing 0% to 100% by following the Standard Operating Procedure issued already. Further, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for Covid 19 shall also be screened during the show time.”

Meanwhile, Vijay’s Master is lined up for release on January 13 in four languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. Master features Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past. It also stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist.

Master, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah, has been produced by Xavier Britto. It marks the maiden collaboration of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Simbu’s Eeswaran is also lined up for release on Pongal. It will hit the screens on January 14. Tipped to be a rural family drama, the film has been directed by Suseenthiran and it also stars Niddhi Agerwal.

